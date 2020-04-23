Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 5,184 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $71,581,000. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $46,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 591,723 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2,279.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 539,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 516,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 500,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.