Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,038,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 939,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 885,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 880,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 136,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 344,510 shares in the last quarter.

BSCK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 268,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

