Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,095 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 3.8% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of Corning worth $31,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $21,935,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,671,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,054,000 after purchasing an additional 286,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,665,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,479,000 after purchasing an additional 843,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $232,539,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 3,836,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,822. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $34.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have commented on GLW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.