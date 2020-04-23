Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. National Western Life Group accounts for about 1.1% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 1.43% of National Western Life Group worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWLI traded down $12.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.14. National Western Life Group Inc has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.44.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.67 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $235.43 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

