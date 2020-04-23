Sicart Associates LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 158,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of SH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,577,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,404,912. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

