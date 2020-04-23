Sicart Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,505 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 13.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $34,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

GLD traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,920,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,250,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

