Sicart Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 2.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after buying an additional 294,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $486,980,000 after buying an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 397,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,456 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,975. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $177.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

