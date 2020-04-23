Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $155,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.98. 7,266,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,483,021. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.38 and a 200 day moving average of $305.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

