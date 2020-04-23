Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,525,000 after buying an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,841,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,465,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,314. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

