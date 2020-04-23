Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 9,205 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $994,000.

IWM stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.34. 38,448,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,615,633. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

