Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.55. 6,191,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

