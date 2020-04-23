Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Prologis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,216. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

