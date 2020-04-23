Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from GBX 357 ($4.70) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 311 ($4.09).

Shares of LON:SIG traded up GBX 5.35 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 175.40 ($2.31). 2,763,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of GBX 129.40 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 408.50 ($5.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 189.86. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

