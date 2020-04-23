Silicom (SILC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Silicom has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

SILC stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.95. Silicom has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SILC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Silicom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

