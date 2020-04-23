Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.57-0.67 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.57 to $0.67 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLAB traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $90.22. 3,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,460. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 213.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research firms have commented on SLAB. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.44.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

