SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SILV. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.50 to $10.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 272,523 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 88,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.