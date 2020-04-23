SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) had its price objective cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $10.80 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

NASDAQ SILV traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,948. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,047.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 750.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

