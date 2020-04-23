Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & Premier Financial Bancorp (NYSE:PFBI) Financial Contrast

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

32.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Premier Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $96.79 million 2.56 $24.85 million N/A N/A Premier Financial Bancorp $85.91 million 1.91 $24.20 million N/A N/A

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Silvergate Capital and Premier Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 34.19%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and Premier Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital N/A N/A N/A Premier Financial Bancorp 28.16% 10.36% 1.40%

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Premier Financial Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property; and cash management services. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 20,168 USD in December 31, 2017. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.