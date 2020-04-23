SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.0126 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Liqui, DragonEX and Binance. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $155,609.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.60 or 0.02608782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00214941 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Liqui, DragonEX, Kucoin, Tidex, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

