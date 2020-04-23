Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,800 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. 15,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,716. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.76. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

