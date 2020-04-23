SIX One Day Volume Reaches $98,338.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One SIX token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. SIX has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $98,338.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIX has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.02612155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00215100 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&. The official website for SIX is six.network.

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

