Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a report released on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC cut Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.29.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$11.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.20.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$186.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.20 million.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

