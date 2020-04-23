Sleep Number Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 812 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 902% compared to the average daily volume of 81 put options.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sleep Number by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

