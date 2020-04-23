Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

Shares of SMAR traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.04. 1,456,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,994,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,815,732.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $132,578.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,846,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $291,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $671,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $2,496,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $10,139,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

