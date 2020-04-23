Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATHX. BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Athersys alerts:

Shares of ATHX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of -1.71.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

In other Athersys news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $107,829.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $525,376.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,823 shares of company stock worth $639,456. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 175,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.