So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SY. BidaskClub upgraded So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. 86 Research upgraded So-Young International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on So-Young International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 325,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.45. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. So-Young International had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,037,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,722,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of So-Young International by 3,401,863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 374,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. 23.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.