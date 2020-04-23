Social Send Reaches Market Cap of $143,613.51 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $143,613.51 and $56.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019138 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003632 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000820 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.