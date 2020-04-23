Societe Generale Cuts Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 200

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 234 ($3.08).

Shares of GLEN traded up GBX 14.02 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 143.44 ($1.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,440,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion and a PE ratio of -47.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.25 ($4.46). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.10.

In related news, insider Peter Coates bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

