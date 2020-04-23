Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,580 ($20.78) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,680 ($22.10). Societe Generale’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,622.50 ($21.34).

BHP Group stock traded up GBX 40.60 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,304 ($17.15). 7,004,578 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,230.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,588.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

