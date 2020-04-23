Socket Mobile (SCKT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

SCKT stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 4,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924. The company has a market cap of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Socket Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

