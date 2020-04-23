Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.