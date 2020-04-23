Solaris (XLR) Market Capitalization Hits $288,444.35

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Kucoin. Solaris has a market capitalization of $288,444.35 and approximately $5,763.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solaris has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solaris Profile

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,830,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,830,043 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Cryptohub and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

