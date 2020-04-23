SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

SWI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 704,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,647,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after acquiring an additional 646,115 shares during the period. Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,485,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SolarWinds by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

