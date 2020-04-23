SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 314.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWI shares. Barclays lowered SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.