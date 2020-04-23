Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Share Price

News coverage about Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Continental earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:CTTAF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.07. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768. Continental has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $165.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51.

Get Continental alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CTTAF. Pareto Securities upgraded Continental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.