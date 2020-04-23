Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) Share Price

News headlines about FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FBR & Co earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FBR & Co stock remained flat at $$17.55 during midday trading on Thursday. FBR & Co has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55.

About FBR & Co

FBR & Co is an investment banking and institutional brokerage company. The Company focuses on the equity capital markets. The Company operates through two segments: capital markets, which includes investment banking, institutional brokerage and research, and principal investing. Through its broker-dealer operating subsidiaries, the Company focuses its business on providing: capital raising services, including underwriting and placement of public and private equity, equity-linked and debt securities; financial advisory services, including merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, restructuring, liability management, recapitalization and strategic alternative analysis; institutional sales and trading services focused on equities, equity-linked securities, listed options, high-yield bonds, senior debt and bank loans, as well as securities lending activities, and differentiated securities research.

