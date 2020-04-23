Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Sonoco Products worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of SON traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.35. 3,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,328. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

