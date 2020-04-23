Southern (SO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southern (NYSE:SO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Southern to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Southern has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.10-3.22 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southern to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. Southern has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.