Southwestern Energy (SWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SWN opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

