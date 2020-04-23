SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,574 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.8% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 195.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 47.3% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 235,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 75,505 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 70.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 277.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,920,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,250,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

