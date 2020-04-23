SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Boosted by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000.

GLD stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,920,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,250,040. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $164.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

