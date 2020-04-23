Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $3.04 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.77. 8,835,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,304,539. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

