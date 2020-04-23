Spectrum Brands (SPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SPB opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

