Spiking (SPIKE) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Spiking has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market capitalization of $433,640.34 and approximately $272,443.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.49 or 0.04441839 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037321 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013326 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

