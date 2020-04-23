Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report released on Monday, April 20th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

SPWH has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,129. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $281.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

In other news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $7,046,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 937,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 714,164 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $3,185,000.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.