Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24.

In other news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after purchasing an additional 607,720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,210,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 786,372 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

