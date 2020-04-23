SPX (SPXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. SPX has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.90-3.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.90-3.05 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.75 million. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SPXC opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded SPX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

