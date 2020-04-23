SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $78,293.07 and approximately $26.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.63 or 0.02607649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00215193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

