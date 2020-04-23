STA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

STA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,366 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.6% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $48.80. 5,561,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,806. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

