STA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 189.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,160,000 after acquiring an additional 605,866 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,475,000 after acquiring an additional 494,292 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,953,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,847,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 299,993 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,701,000 after purchasing an additional 318,447 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,187. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

